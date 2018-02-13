UN Chief calls for Int'l support to KICRI

On the sidelines of KICRI, Guterres will meet with His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and is expected to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar Al-Abadi and other leaders participating in the conference, UN Secretary General Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.



Dujarric added "Guterres praised last month meeting with Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, the role of the State of Kuwait, and the close cooperation between the UN and Kuwait, including its constructive contributions to support the work of the United Nations and its specialised agencies, especially the humanitarian side.



Guterres also hailed the President of the International Islamic Charitable Organization (IICO) Abdullah Al-Maatooq and the humanitarian efforts and its partnership with the United Nations in organising and sponsoring of many donor conferences supporting Iraqis, Syrians, Palestinians and Sudanese conferences, the spokesman added.



Dujarric mentioned that Guterres also stressed that the UN is interested in a positive developments in Iraq and fully supports reconstruction and stability efforts in the region.