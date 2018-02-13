GCC chief, Yemeni FM discuss developments in Yemen

  • Tuesday 13, February 2018 in 9:58 AM
Sharjah 24 – KUNA: Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Abdullatif Al-Zayani discussed with Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdulmalak Al-Mekhlafi the latest political and security developments in Yemen.
In a press statement, the GCC General Secretariat said that the talks touched upon the UN Special Envoy to Yemen's efforts to start negotiations over a comprehensive solution to the crisis based on the Gulf initiative, national dialogue outcome and the UN resolution No. 2216.

They also reviewed the humanitarian efforts exerted by the King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief and the relevant UN organizations to alleviate the suffering of people across Yemen.