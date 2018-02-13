GCC chief, Yemeni FM discuss developments in Yemen

Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Abdullatif Al-Zayani

In a press statement, the GCC General Secretariat said that the talks touched upon the UN Special Envoy to Yemen's efforts to start negotiations over a comprehensive solution to the crisis based on the Gulf initiative, national dialogue outcome and the UN resolution No. 2216.



They also reviewed the humanitarian efforts exerted by the King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief and the relevant UN organizations to alleviate the suffering of people across Yemen.