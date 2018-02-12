Coalition Countries committed to supporting Yemeni people, welcome peace efforts, says Al-Malki

According to Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Al-Maliki explained, that the comprehensive humanitarian operations in Yemen, are proceeding according to plan and go on an upward trend, with regard to the initiatives included in the plan of these humanitarian operations, pointing out that three new initiatives will be signed tomorrow, related to the humanitarian work on the Yemeni territories and looking forward to more partnerships with various international organisations related to the work of relief and rehabilitation of infrastructure and humanitarian efforts.



On the results of the plan of comprehensive humanitarian operations in Yemen, Al-Maliki revealed that 544,037 Yemeni citizens benefited from the humanitarian assistance provided, in these operations, since its inception until today, pointing out that the aid amounted to 75,623 varied between food, housing and health, with an estimated total assistance for oil derivatives of 180,000.

The total number of permits granted by the coalition forces through the evacuation and humanitarian operations, during the period from March 26, 2015 to February 12, 2018 was 18557, awarded at sea, land and air ports, he stated.



In a video presentation, the coalition spokesman reviewed images of humanitarian operations that reached to the needy from Yemeni families throughout the country, especially families living in locations still under the control of the Iran-backed Houthi militias, which have consistently violated all international humanitarian and military laws, pointing to the continuation of these terrorist militias, in recruiting Yemeni children and other nationalities and deploying them, in combat fronts, in flagrant violation of their childhood, as the whole world refuses to exposing them to danger and rhetoric, pointing to the synchronization of this work with the United Nations.

On this day of February 12, every year, the world marks it globally a day to combat exploitation of children as soldiers, he said, stressing that children, in areas controlled by the Houthi terrorist militias, are vulnerable to such a tragedy.



Colonel Al-Maliki stressed continuation of the coalition forces to support the Yemeni army, in order to liberate the rest of the Yemeni territories from the militias loyal to the coup and to stand impenetrable on the Saudi border against these militias, which have long failed in its desperate endeavors, in this regard, reaffirming that the coalition forces, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will continue to take the lead, in this matter, taking the initiative empowered by the Yemeni army on the battlefield of the Yemeni interior, until the liberation of the rest of the Yemeni territories, citing the progress and victories achieved by the Yemeni army on a daily basis, that led to liberation of a number of positions, in the governorates of Taiz, Saada, Al-Baidha, Dali and the northern part of the capital of Sana'a.

The official spokesman for the coalition forces to support the legitimacy, in Yemen, also denounced targeting of the Iran-backed Houthi militias properties of the citizens, which confirms the exclusion of these terrorist militias from humanity as they are ignoring all the norms and international laws and embodying their confusion and abandonment and the approaching end with the help of God, pointing out that the total positions lost by these militias, in favor of the regular Yemeni army amounted to 281 weapons, equipment and military positions.