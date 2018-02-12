France FM visits Iraq to discuss reconstruction

  • Monday 12, February 2018 in 10:52 AM
  • France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian
    France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian
Sharjah24 – AFP: France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian visited Iraq on Monday to discuss the war-torn country's reconstruction with Iraqi officials after Baghdad declared victory against Daesh.
"I have come to tell you of France's support and to accompany you. We will always be there. We were there to participate in the coalition. We will also be there in the reconstruction phase," Le Drian said.

Baghdad is looking to drum up funds at a reconstruction conference in neighbouring Kuwait from Monday to Wednesday after announcing the defeat of Daesh nationwide at the end of last year.