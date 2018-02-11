ICRC visits Aden detainees

Commenting on the visits, the ICRC President, Peter Maurer, said, "We are encouraged by the visits in Aden, the first of their kind there in nearly three years of hostilities. They add to the positive dynamic generated by similar visits to conflict-related detainees that have been ongoing in Sana'a since November 2017."

The statement added that "the ICRC wishes to acknowledge the efforts made by parties to the conflict that enabled the visits to happen. The ICRC last year visited 11,000 detainees in Yemen."

The head of the ICRC delegation in Yemen, Alexander Faite, describing the visits as "positive", adding, "We encourage all sides in Yemen to grant access to all those detained in relation with the ongoing conflict. Visits to detainees are a humanitarian imperative from which all sides can only benefit."