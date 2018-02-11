11 Turkish troops killed in deadliest day of Kurdish offensive

On January 20, Turkey launched a military operation against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia in the Afrin region, backing Syrian rebels with air strikes and ground troops.



"At this stage, we can say that one out of two helicopters was downed. We have two martyrs," Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in televised remarks.



The Turkish military later said nine more soldiers were killed in separate incidents but did not give details.



Another 11 soldiers were injured after the offensive's bloodiest day for Turkish military personnel, the army said.