Israeli occupation launched heavy air strikes in Syria on Saturday, saying it hit air defences and Iranian targets, and the Syrian army claimed to have brought down an Israeli occupation F-16 that crashed in northern Israeli occupation region in a major escalation of tension.

“We urge all sides to exercise restraint and to avoid any actions that could lead to an even greater complication of the situation,” the ministry said in a statement.

“It is necessary to unconditionally respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and other countries in the region.”