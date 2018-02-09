Kuwait Interior Ministry foils bid to hack its website

  • Friday 09, February 2018 in 7:53 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior said, on Friday, that it has prevented an attempt to hack its website, reported the Kuwait News Agency, KUNA.

Concerned security agencies managed to prevent the attempt but temporarily suspended the website as a precautionary measure, in line with a relevant strategy and plan to address such attempts, the Ministry's Public Relations Department said in a press release.

"The ministry's website was back to normal in record time, and its electronic systems and official database were not affected," it added.

Immediate investigations were carried out to identify the hacker and bring the person to accountability, it further added.