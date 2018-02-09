Egypt begins security operation against 'terrorists'

  Friday 09, February 2018
  • Egyptian soldiers riding armoured personnel carriers
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Egypt on Friday launched a major security operation involving the army and police against “terrorist and criminal elements and organisations” across the country, the army spokesman said.

The army spokesman said the operation covers areas in Sinai, the Delta and the Western Desert and it follows a three-month deadline set by President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi to crush a years-long insurgency.

“The law enforcement forces began this morning implementing the comprehensive confrontation against the terrorist and criminal elements and organisations in northern and central Sinai,” an army spokesman said in a televised statement.

The army spokesman said the operation will involve operational and training maneuvers to tighten state control on the country’s crossing points with neighbouring countries, and urged full cooperation with the law enforcement forces involved in the operation.