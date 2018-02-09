Egypt begins security operation against 'terrorists'

The army spokesman said the operation covers areas in Sinai, the Delta and the Western Desert and it follows a three-month deadline set by President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi to crush a years-long insurgency.

“The law enforcement forces began this morning implementing the comprehensive confrontation against the terrorist and criminal elements and organisations in northern and central Sinai,” an army spokesman said in a televised statement.

The army spokesman said the operation will involve operational and training maneuvers to tighten state control on the country’s crossing points with neighbouring countries, and urged full cooperation with the law enforcement forces involved in the operation.