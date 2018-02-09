Houthi rockets wound 3 children in Jizan, Saudi Arabia

Colonel Turki Al-Malki said that at 09:15 PM on Thursday evening, the Houthi militia fired rockets aimed at the civilian population in Al-Aradhah Governorate, which resulted in the injury of three children, identified as two-year old Ziyad Qassem Suleiman Atifi, five-year old Nasser Hassan Atifi and Abdullah Jaber Atifi.

Colonel Al-Malki said that the Iranian-backed Houthi militia has continued to violate all norms and principles of the international humanitarian law by targeting civilian population and properties.