Houthi rockets wound 3 children in Jizan, Saudi Arabia

  • Friday 09, February 2018 in 2:21 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Rockets fired by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias have injured 3 children in Jizan, Saudi Arabia, according to an official spokesman of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition.

Colonel Turki Al-Malki said that at 09:15 PM on Thursday evening, the Houthi militia fired rockets aimed at the civilian population in Al-Aradhah Governorate, which resulted in the injury of three children, identified as two-year old Ziyad Qassem Suleiman Atifi, five-year old Nasser Hassan Atifi and Abdullah Jaber Atifi.

Colonel Al-Malki said that the Iranian-backed Houthi militia has continued to violate all norms and principles of the international humanitarian law by targeting civilian population and properties.