Yemeni National Army enters Heis Directorate in Yemen

The forces have succeeded in entering the Directorate of Heis after clashes with the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, which resulted in the deaths of large numbers of the militia members.

Heis Directorate is located near the coastal strip connecting the capital of Hodeidah Directorate in western Yemen with Bab al-Mandab area.

The forces of the Yemeni National Army, with the support of the Arab Coalition forces and with a prominent participation of the UAE Armed Forces, was able to achieve great victories in the Heis Front on the Red Sea Coast of Yemen during the past few days.



The forces have also succeeded in launching strikes and accelerating collapses among members of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia until they were able to enter the Directorate of Heis.

The coalition jet fighters played a significant role in the battle by providing fire support and air cover for the Yemeni National Army during its progress. They also succeeded in launching strikes, which resulted in heavy losses among the Houthi militia equipment and killed many of them.

The UAE Armed Forces provided fire, reconnaissance and logistical support for the Yemeni National Army forces on Heis Front as well.

The Yemeni National Army forces, with the support of the engineering teams of the UAE Armed Forces, began clearing mines that were heavily planted by the Iranian Houthi militias.

Heis Directorate is the second directorate of Hodeidah Governorate, which is controlled by the Yemeni National Army after the "Khoukha". Liberating of Heis Directorate will contribute to gaining control of the line connecting between Taiz and Hodeidah and cutting off the supply and reinforcement line of the Iranian Houthi militia.

The UAE Armed Forces, part of the Arab Coalition forces to support legitimacy in Yemen led by Saudi Arabia, continue to carry out support operations for the legitimate forces in Yemen as they move towards liberating various areas in the Red Sea Coast of Yemen from the Iranian Houthi militia.