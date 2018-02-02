Abbas to address U.N. Security Council on Feb. 20 amid U.S. tensions

Since President Donald Trump broke from decades of United States policy with his Dec. 6 announcement on Al Quds, Abbas has said he will ask the council to grant full U.N. membership to the Palestinians and will only accept an internationally-backed panel to broker any peace talks with Israeli occupation authorities.

“This will be a good thing for members of the Security Council to listen to the president himself,” said Kuwait’s U.N. Ambassador Mansour Ayyad Al-Otaibi, president of the council for February. “No council members rejected this proposal.”

However, the U.N. Security Council has to recommend a state for full membership to the General Assembly, which then needs to approve it with a two-thirds majority. The United States would likely veto a Palestinian bid in the Security Council.