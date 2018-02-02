Abbas to address U.N. Security Council on Feb. 20 amid U.S. tensions

Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will address the United Nations Security Council on Feb. 20 during the body’s monthly meeting on the Middle East amid tensions over the United States decision to recognise Al Quds as Israeli occupation’s capital.

Since President Donald Trump broke from decades of United States policy with his Dec. 6 announcement on Al Quds, Abbas has said he will ask the council to grant full U.N. membership to the Palestinians and will only accept an internationally-backed panel to broker any peace talks with Israeli occupation authorities.

“This will be a good thing for members of the Security Council to listen to the president himself,” said Kuwait’s U.N. Ambassador Mansour Ayyad Al-Otaibi, president of the council for February. “No council members rejected this proposal.”

However, the U.N. Security Council has to recommend a state for full membership to the General Assembly, which then needs to approve it with a two-thirds majority. The United States would likely veto a Palestinian bid in the Security Council.