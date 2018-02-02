Israeli occupation warplanes launch strikes on Gaza

WAFA correspondent said that an Israeli occupation fighter jet pounded several locations, northeast of Beit Lahia town, causing property damage.
Missiles also struck a transmission tower atop a building at the Al-Nada neighbourhood in Beit Hanun city in the northern coastal enclave. No injuries were reported though.
These strikes came purportedly after a rocket was fired from Gaza at southern Israeli occupation.
Israeli entity forces frequently bomb the besieged coastal enclave using disproportionate force in violation of international law.