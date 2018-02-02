Israeli occupation warplanes launch strikes on Gaza

  • Illustrative: An Israeli occupation Air Force F-16 takes off
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Israeli occupation warplanes early Friday pounded several locations in the northern besieged Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

WAFA correspondent said that an Israeli occupation fighter jet pounded several locations, northeast of Beit Lahia town, causing property damage.

Missiles also struck a transmission tower atop a building at the Al-Nada neighbourhood in Beit Hanun city in the northern coastal enclave. No injuries were reported though.

These strikes came purportedly after a rocket was fired from Gaza at southern Israeli occupation.

Israeli entity forces frequently bomb the besieged coastal enclave using disproportionate force in violation of international law.