Yemeni National Army liberates new areas at Jabal Monem with support of Arab Coalition

  • Thursday 01, February 2018 in 9:58 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Yemeni National Army has liberated new strategic locations in As Silw District of Taiz Governorate south west of Yemen with the support of the forces of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition.

According to field sources, the National Army forces managed to control the headquarters and the command centre of the Iran-backed Houthi militia, at Al Najah School in As Silw District.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni army bombed positions of the Houthi militia in Jabal Monem west of Taiz with the backing of the coalition forces after fierce battles against the Houthi rebels who are already suffering low morale following the cut off of their supplies and reinforcements and the casualties they have been sustaining in equipment and lives over the past period.

The military operation comes with the support of the pro-legitimacy Arab Coalition who are providing the Yemeni forces with logistics and military sustenance capabilities as they advance towards Taiz.