Situation in Aden stable: Arab Coalition

Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, the spokesman of the Coalition Forces to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen

The statement said that relevant parties aim to ensure the security and stability of Yemen, avoid complete chaos, solve disagreements between the Yemeni people, and protect the country.

It called on all Yemeni parties to act wisely and patiently and focus on one key goal - defeating the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

The statement affirmed that the UAE and Saudi Arabia have a united goal and mutual vision to ensure the security and stability of Yemen and achieve development and prosperity. It emphasised that both countries are supporting the Yemenis and leading efforts to reconcile various parties within the country, as they believe in the importance of Yemen’s security and stability and preserving regional and international peace.

It added that everyone’s goal must be to protect Yemen’s future and its citizens, by prioritising the national interest and setting aside personal conflicts.

A senior security and military delegation from the UAE and Saudi Arabia arrived in Aden yesterday, to witness the response of relevant parties to the ceasefire agreement of the Coalition Command and the return of normal conditions before last Sunday’s events.