UAE participates in Arab Peace Initiative Committee meeting

Gargash heading UAE delegation to the meeting of the Arab Peace Initiative Committee

The UAE delegation to the meeting included Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, who is also the country's permanent representative to the Arab League, Abdullah Matar Al Mazrouei, Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ali Mattar Al Manai, Director of the Office of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The committee includes Jordan as President with Egypt, Bahrain, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Iraq, Qatar, Lebanon, Morocco, Yemen, and Kuwait as members.