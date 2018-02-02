UAE participates in Arab Peace Initiative Committee meeting

  • Gargash heading UAE delegation to the meeting of the Arab Peace Initiative Committee
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, led the UAE delegation to the meeting of the Arab Peace Initiative Committee, which convened today at the Arab League premises here to develop a draft resolution on the Arab response to the U.S. decision on Al Quds on the back of a proposal submitted by the State of Palestine in this regard.

The UAE delegation to the meeting included Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, who is also the country's permanent representative to the Arab League, Abdullah Matar Al Mazrouei, Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ali Mattar Al Manai, Director of the Office of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The committee includes Jordan as President with Egypt, Bahrain, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Iraq, Qatar, Lebanon, Morocco, Yemen, and Kuwait as members.