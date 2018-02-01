Normal life resumes in Mocha

A report compiled by the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the situation in Mocha has revealed that the city's residents are happy that normal life has resumed.

They acknowledge that the Arab Coalition forces played a prominent role in liberating the city, praising the participation of the UAE Armed Forces in achieving this.

During a tour of the water desalination plant, Ali Ahmed, Director of the Mocha Electric Power Plant, said that the UAE, through the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, had helped to repair the plant.

The four-unit desalination plant uses turbines to generate electricity.

A year after liberation, the official said, the situation in the city is now stable under the control of the legitimate forces. He expressed the hope that all of Yemeni territory will be liberated from the Houthis.

Business in the city's vegetable and fruit and fish markets is back to normal.

Residents interviewed by WAM praised the role played by the United Arab Emirates and the ERC's humanitarian efforts who have worked on restoring a number of the city's main facilities, including the power plant, and the public hospital.