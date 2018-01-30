No talks with U.S. until Al Quds move reversed: Palestinian official

Saeb Erekat, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and the Palestinians' longtime chief negotiator, told AFP in an interview the decision was "part of a new American era of moving from negotiation to dictation".

Erekat's comments come with rhetoric further sharpening between Trump's White House and the Palestinians, who have said the United States can no longer mediate in the Middle East conflict and boycotted a recent visit by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

Last week, Trump accused the Palestinians of disrespecting the United States and threatened to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in aid until they returned to the negotiating table.

According to Erekat, the Palestinians - faced with what they see as a blatantly biased U.S. administration - are aiming to convene an international conference in an effort to show global support for a two-state solution to the conflict.

Asked whether there can be any contact with the Trump administration if the Al Quds decision is not reversed, Erekat said: "How can you?"

"You heard what President Trump said in Davos. He said: 'We took Al Quds off the table'."

"The minute any Palestinian goes and meets with American officials, it is an acceptance of their decision. Now they are threatening us with money, with aid," he said.

"They promised not to impose any solution, and now they want the meeting for the sake of the meeting."

Erekat said it was as if they were telling the Palestinians, "Come here boy, we know what's good for you."

AL Quds' status is perhaps the most sensitive issue in the conflict.

"Those who say that Jerusalem is off the table, they are literally saying peace is off the table," Erekat said.