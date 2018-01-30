Jordanian King, Palestinian President hold talks

The Jordan News Agency, Petra, quoted King Abdullah as saying that Jordan pursued efforts at international forums to defend the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of Palestinians to set up their independent state on the borders of 4th June, 1967, with East Al Quds as its capital.

He called on the international community to shoulder its responsibility to safeguard the rights of Palestinians, Arabs, Muslims and Christians in the city of Al Quds, which is the key to achieving peace and stability in the region.

The talks also focused on the key role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, UNRWA, and the need for support by the international community of the agency, which has six million registered refugees.

Abbas briefed the King on his moves and meetings with international parties to face the threats posed to the Palestinian issue and Jerusalem.