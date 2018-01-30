Coalition to take "all necessary measures" to regain security, stability in Aden

Col. Turki bin Saleh Al-Malki, the Spokesman for the Coalition Forces

The announcement came as a follow-up to an earlier statement issued regarding the recent developments in Aden, which have led to the destabilisation of security and stability and a number of civilian casualties, read a coalition statement.



The Coalition said that conflicting parties in the city had not responded to earlier calls it made two days ago to speed up the cessation of all clashes immediately and to end armed confrontations.



Subsequently, the coalition confirmed it would take all necessary measures to restore security and stability in Aden.



The coalition also calls on all components of the Yemeni people to focus on the basic goals, foremost of which are restoring legitimacy, protecting the components of the state, restoring security and stability and resolving all issues through the available political mechanisms and the three references.