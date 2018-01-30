France, Britain shun Sochi meeting on Syria, want U.N. process

Russia has invited the other permanent members of the U.N. Security Council - Britain, China, France and the United States - to the meeting, which the Syrian opposition has said it will boycott.



All other initiatives, like the Sochi meeting organised by Russia, must support the U.N. process and be in that framework,” a French foreign ministry spokesman said in a daily briefing.

"We take note of the Syrian opposition's decision not to go to Sochi. France will not participate in the work being carried out there," the spokesman said.