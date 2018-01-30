Yemenis should direct efforts to liberate lands from rebels: Coalition Command

At a news conference on Tuesday in the Saudi capital, Col. Turki bin Saleh Al-Malki, the Spokesman for the Coalition Forces, considered the Yemeni government's support for the statement as a step forward on the way to stamp out barriers between political factions in Yemen, affirming that the main battle of the Yemeni people should rather be directed to regain the remaining territories usurped by the coup perpetrators.

Al Malki spoke of the progress achieved by the coalition forces and their ceaseless efforts to secure aid for all Yemenis, specially inside the territories still under the control of the Iran-backed rebels.

The Houthi militias are determined to violate all relevant international conventions by precluding distribution of aid across different parts of Yemen, threatening international maritime shipping in the Red Sea and Mandeb Strait and using booby trapped boats across the area, he said.

Al Malki reiterated the coalition forces' resolve to ensure control over all Yemeni territories to liberate them from the rebels.

He pointed to the military victories achieved in Yemen's northern areas near the borders with Saudi Arabia, including stymieing all rebels' attempts to infiltrate into the Saudi lands.

He pointed to the comprehensive humanitarian aid operations launched across Yemen thanks to the support provided by the coalition member states.