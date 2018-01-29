Yemeni National Army liberates strategic areas in Taiz

The Yemeni forces liberated Al Maniya, Al Houd, Al Sharaf Market and Bayt al-Qadi, reaching Al Najah School, the key stronghold of the Iran-backed Houthi militias in As Silw while its armoured brigade advanced and liberated several local villages and areas, including Al Oqaiba, Ra's an Naqil, Tabbat Al Maniya, Al Akimatein, Ras Baraka, Al Manfarein Village, Dhi Esq and Al Houd, following violent clashes with the militias, who are now suffering low morale due to the cut-off of their supply lines and reinforcement sources and heavy losses in their numbers and equipment.

The extensive military operation, declared by the Yemeni National Army, with the support of the Arab Coalition Forces, aims to end the three-year siege imposed by the militias on the city of Taiz.