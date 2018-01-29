UN employees in Gaza protest amid Trump funding freeze

Secretary general of the UN agency's employees' union Yousef Hamdouna told reporters that the aim of the general strike is to force donor states to pressure the US to reverse its decision.

The UN agency maintains 267 schools and 21 health centres in the coastal enclave, which has suffered massive economic collapse, worsened by infrastructure damage during three wars with Israel and a lack of supplies.

Earlier this month the US earmarked 60 million dollars for the agency for 2018, saying that 65 million dollars were withheld for "future consideration."

The agency, which supports some 5 million Palestinians in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the Gaza Strip and West Bank, has launched a global funding campaign in the wake of the funding cuts.

Meanwhile, a hospital in the Gaza Strip shut down on Monday amid fuel shortages, disrupting health services for 60,000 people, a spokesman for the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry said.

The 66-bed Beit Hanoun hospital in the northern Gaza Strip stopped operating because it does not have enough fuel for its back-up generator in case of power failure, spokesman Ashraf al-Qedra said.