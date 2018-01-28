Jordan gets more U.S. Black Hawks to bolster defences

The helicopters were handed over at the King Abdullah II Air Base in northeast Jordan.

They were the last batch of 12 Black Hawks delivered to Jordan since March 2017.

An American embassy statement said the aircraft "will strengthen the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF), its Quick Reaction Force and Jordan's security".

"The United States is committed to supporting the JAF's efforts to protect Jordan's borders, counter-terrorism, assist in civil defence operations, and defeat “Daesh” through the international coalition," it said.

Black Hawks overflew the base while the Jordanian armed forces conducted a live fire and infiltration demonstration.