Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to meet on Monday for Nile dam talks

Cairo - solely dependent on the Nile for its water - is at odds with Ethiopia over the construction of the Grand Renaissance Dam, which it fears could reduce waters cascading down from Ethiopian highlands and through the deserts of Sudan to its fields and reservoirs.

Ethiopia says the $4 billion-dam will have no such impact.

“The aim is to agree on the resumption of the consultations,” said a diplomat attending an African Union summit in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, where the three leaders are gathered. The diplomat was speaking on condition of anonymity.

An Egyptian government source confirmed that Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi would participate, saying he extended his stay to do so.