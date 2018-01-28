Heavy fighting resumes in Syria's eastern Ghouta

A man is seen near the remains of a rocket in Douma, Eastern Ghouta

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said there was intense fighting accompanied by large blasts, heavy shelling and air raids after an attack by rebels. It said the Syrian army of President Bashar Al-Assad had fired dozens of rockets and shells into eastern Ghouta since the ceasefire was reported to have begun.

A resident of Damascus said bombardment could be heard coming from eastern Ghouta on Sunday morning and smoke was visible.

Late on Friday, a rebel official said that Assad’s ally Russia had promised the opposition delegation at peace talks in Vienna that it would put pressure on Damascus to enforce a truce in eastern Ghouta.

The ceasefire was never publicly confirmed by the Syrian government.