Heavy fighting resumes in Syria's eastern Ghouta

  • Sunday 28, January 2018 in 4:52 PM
  • A man is seen near the remains of a rocket in Douma, Eastern Ghouta
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Heavy fighting resumed in Syria’s eastern Ghouta on Sunday after a short period of relative calm following reports that a ceasefire had been agreed there late on Friday, a war monitor and pro-government media sources said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said there was intense fighting accompanied by large blasts, heavy shelling and air raids after an attack by rebels. It said the Syrian army of President Bashar Al-Assad had fired dozens of rockets and shells into eastern Ghouta since the ceasefire was reported to have begun.
 
A resident of Damascus said bombardment could be heard coming from eastern Ghouta on Sunday morning and smoke was visible.
 
Late on Friday, a rebel official said that Assad’s ally Russia had promised the opposition delegation at peace talks in Vienna that it would put pressure on Damascus to enforce a truce in eastern Ghouta.
 
The ceasefire was never publicly confirmed by the Syrian government.