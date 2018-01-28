Al-Azhar condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

In a statement issued Sunday, Al-Azhar stressed that such terrorist acts are incompatible with the teachings and values of all divine religions and traditions. It also called the necessity of confronting these terrorist groups, who are threatening the world at large. "This requires concerted efforts to curtail financing of these groups and apprehend those who support them," he added.

The statement extended the deepest condolences of Al-Azhar to the Afghanistan government and the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.