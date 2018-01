The forces, with the support of the UAE Armed Forces, launched a surprise attack on Friday liberating a number of villages and areas, striking a blow to the Iran-backed Houthi militias.

Coalition troops continue to advance towards the centre of Hayes, approximately eight kilometres away.

The Arab Coalition's progress to support legitimacy in Yemen in Hayes and Taiz are significant military achievements in the path to liberate Yemen from the Iran-backed Houthi militias.