Arab Coalition Forces bombard Houthis in Taiz

The Saudi-led Coalitions Forces are continuing their military and logistic support as well as reconnaissance operations to back the legitimate Yemeni forces in their advances towards Taiz.

In the meantime, Amin Ahmed Mahmoud, Governor of Taiz, has called on the people of Taiz Governorate to support the Yemeni Army as it begins the launch of a major military operation, supported by the Arab Coalition Forces, to liberate the governorate from the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

In a statement seen by the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Mahmoud said, "the religious terrorism represented by Houthis is on its way into the trash of history, and a new dawn and bright future made by your sacrifices and ambitions is starting to unfold itself."

"The Yemeni Army decided to begin its military operation, supported by the Arab Coalition Forces, to liberate our governorate and expel the Houthi militias, who oppressed you over the past three tragic years," he added.

"In this glorious moment, I call on you all to support your brothers and sons in the Armed Forces, who will now write the most glorious chapters of sacrifice. And I direct one last call to our brothers and sons in the areas under the control of the Houthi militias to stand by their brothers in the Yemeni Army and the Popular Resistance and to rise and take vengeance, for their dignity and freedom," he further added.

Mahmoud affirmed that the National Army will provide aid, assistance and support. "In his historic moment, in which our generous brothers from the Arab Coalition, led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, I, on behalf of you all, thank them and promise them that we will not forget their sacrifices, bravery and support for standing by us in this historic time in our people’s lives," he said in conclusion.