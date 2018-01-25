ERC provides urgent aid to people affected by hurricane in Mauritius

The ERC has placed an urgent rescue plan to provide for the basic humanitarian needs of families affected by the disaster who are currently facing dire humanitarian conditions. A delegation of the Authority will leave tomorrow for Mauritius, to manage its field rescue operations, supervise the delivery of aid to those affected and assess their conditions and the future needs.

The ERC has declared that the first phase of the aid programme will include the provision of food, shelter and school supplies to those affected while highlighting that it has received humanitarian calls from the Red Cross in Mauritius, and will work together to rescue those affected and reduce the intensity of the disaster’s effects.

Mauritius was recently hit by a hurricane that destroyed many houses, with over 3,000 people affected and 600 families having lost their homes.