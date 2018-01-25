Arab Coalition seize Houthi facilities on Yemeni coast

The operations found storage facilities containing rockets and missiles belonging to the Iranian-backed Houthi militias, as well as warehouses containing large quantities of mines, radio equipment and improvised explosive devices, IEDs. These have been disabled by UAE Armed Forces engineers. The equipment was used by the Houthis to carry out terrorist activities in Yemeni territory.

The Coalition Forces seized control of the warehouses after members of the militias fled the area, while the forces of the legitimate government have made significant progress in their successful advance along the coast.