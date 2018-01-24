Arab Parliament condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Benghazi

In a statement, Dr. Al-Salami said, "These cowardly terrorist acts carried out by criminal groups, violate the sanctity of the houses of God, and the intimidation of worshipers is a heinous crime that is contrary to all divine laws and human values."



He also stressed the Arab Parliament's condemnation of these cowardly acts and affirmed its stance with the Libyan people in their war against terrorism and extremism, noting the Arab Parliament's full support and solidarity with Libya in all its actions to confront terrorist groups.