US House Speaker arrives in Riyadh

  • Wednesday 24, January 2018 in 12:12 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday, where he is scheduled to meet with a number of senior officials and the Chairman of the Shura Council, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.
Ryan was received at the King Salman Air Base Airport, by the Chairman of the Shura Council Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Dr. Mohammad Al-Jafri and a number of other officials.

The US official is accompanied by a number of heads of committees, deputies and advisers at the House of Representatives, SPA added.