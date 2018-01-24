Tillerson meets with British, Saudi, UAE ministers on Yemen

The meeting was organised by top British diplomat Boris Johnson at the British embassy in Paris.
Tillerson and Johnson took part earlier Tuesday in the launch of an international initiative against chemical weapons, in particular in Syria.
"The conflicts in Syria and Yemen have created two of the worst humanitarian crises of our time," Johnson said ahead of the meetings.
"There can be no military solution to either conflict, only peaceful and carefully negotiated political solutions will truly end the suffering."
