NATO regional cooperation conference concludes in Kuwait

Addressing the conference, GCC Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Negotiations Dr. Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al-Awaisheq reviewed the integration among the GCC states in the political and security fields, confirming their important role in maintaining security and stability in the region, and combating terrorism and piracy in collaboration with their strategic partners.
The conference was attended by representatives from GCC states and NATO member states.
The conference was attended by representatives from GCC states and NATO member states.