Twin car bombs kill more than 30 in Libya's Benghazi

The twin explosions shattered the relative calm that had recently returned to Libya's second city, scene of more than three years of warfare from 2014 until late last year.



The first blast struck outside a mosque in Benghazi's central Al Salmani district as worshippers were leaving evening prayers.



Some 10 to 15 minutes later, after security and health officials had arrived on the scene, a second, more powerful blast was detonated from a Mercedes parked on the opposite side of the street, hitting an ambulance and causing a higher number of casualties.