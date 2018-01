“In the weeks ahead, our administration will advance its plan to open the U.S. Embassy in Al Quds – and that United States Embassy will open before the end of next year,” Pence said in a speech to the Israeli occupation parliament in Al Quds.

“Al Quds is Israeli occupation’s capital – and, as such, President Trump has directed the State Department to begin initial preparations to move our embassy from Tel Aviv to Al Quds,” said Pence, explaining the decision. He did not give an exact date.