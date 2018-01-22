Abbas wins renewed EU backing for Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem

At a meeting in Brussels with EU foreign ministers, Abbas repeated his call for East Al Quds as capital as he urged EU governments to recognise a state of Palestine immediately, arguing that this would not disrupt negotiations with Israeli occupation on a peace settlement for the region.

While Abbas made no reference to Trump’s move on Al Quds or U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the city on Monday, his presence at the EU headquarters in Brussels was seized on by European officials as a chance to restate opposition to Trump’s Dec. 6 decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Al Quds.

Mogherini, in what appeared to be a veiled reference to Trump’s recognition of Al Quds as capital of Israeli occupation, called on those involved in the process to speak and act “wisely”, with a sense of responsibility.

“I want to reassure President Abbas of the firm commitment of the European Union to the two-state solution with Al Quds as the shared capital of the two states,” Mogherini said.

Before Abbas’ arrival, she was more outspoken, saying: “Clearly there is a problem with Al Quds. That is a very diplomatic euphemism,” in reference to Trump’s position.

But Mogherini said she still wanted to work with the United States on Middle East peace talks and had discussed ways to restart them late last year with Pence and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

She played down the timing of the vice president’s visit to Israeli occupation when Abbas was in Brussels, saying it was a coincidence.

Deputy German Foreign Minister Michael Roth told reporters that Trump’s decision had made peace talks harder but said all sides needed to resolve the Israeli occupation-Palestinian conflict.

Abbas also struck a more diplomatic tone than in his recent public remarks, including earlier this month when he said he would only accept a broad, internationally-backed panel to broker any peace talks with Israeli occupation.

“We are keen on continuing the way of negotiations,” Abbas said. “We are determined to reunite our people and our land.”

In another gesture of support, EU foreign ministers discussed whether to increase the EU’s aid to the Palestinian Authority, after the United States said last week it would withhold about half the initial aid it planned to give the U.N. agency that serves the Palestinians. No decisions were taken.

But Abbas’ call for the European Union to immediately and officially recognise the state of Palestine won little support in the lunch meeting, diplomats said.

While nine EU governments including Sweden and Poland already recognise Palestine, the 28-nation bloc says such recognition must come as part of a peace settlement.

Only Slovenia has recently raised the possibility of recognising the state of Palestine. A parliamentary committee there is due to consider the issue on Jan. 31, but it remains unclear when the parliament could recognise Palestine.