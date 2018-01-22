U.S.-backed SDF says it may send reinforcements to Syria's Afrin

Turkey launched a cross-border attack on Saturday on the frontier region of Afrin, saying its aim is to crush the YPG, a Syrian Kurdish militia that has been the principal military ally of the United States on the ground against “Daesh”.

The YPG militia is the biggest part of the U.S.-backed SDF, which also includes Arab fighters. The YPG said that more fighters would be sent to Afrin if necessary but the area was already well reinforced in anticipation of a Turkish attack.

“We are in the framework of looking at the possibility of sending more military forces to Afrin,” SDF spokesman Kino Gabriel said in a televised news conference, calling for international efforts to halt the Turkish attack.

YPG spokesman Nouri Mahmoud, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the news conference, said: “Our forces prepared themselves and were betting on an attack by the current authority in Turkey.”

The SDF and the YPG control a swathe of northern and eastern Syria in addition to the Afrin region in the northwest.

The United States has backed them with air strikes, arms, training and 2,000 troops on the ground, infuriating Turkey which considers the YPG to be allies of Kurdish insurgents that have battled the Turkish state for decades.