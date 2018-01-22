Iraqi parliament confirms May 12 as date for legislative elections

Sunni and Kurdish minorities had called for postponing the vote to allow for the return of hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the war against Daesh.

The parliament had failed in recent weeks to approve the date, which was proposed by the Shiite-led government, due to sharp disagreements among lawmakers.

On Sunday, the country's Federal Supreme Court ruled against the postponement of the vote, saying the elections must be held within the time-frame provided by the constitution.

Any delay in the polls would violate the constitution, it added.

An estimated 2.6 million Iraqis were displaced from hometowns.