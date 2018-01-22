Iraq's Parl. Speaker hails Kuwait's "great" initiatives

Al-Jubouri said in a speech on Sunday night during a meeting with a Kuwaiti media delegation, curretly visiting Baghdad, that Kuwait's public policy is well known for containment besides its initiatives to assist in overcoming problems that arise in the region including formal, popular and sports initiatives that contributed to healing the rift among states.



He added that the State of Kuwait continued its support for Iraq through the development of relations and building of joint communication with state institutions and various sectors of society.



He further expressed his hope to strengthen the attendance in the rare conference (Conference to rebuild Iraq) so that the Iraqi people can sense its outcome, stressing his keenness to develop relations between the two countries and overcome all the difficulties that may hinder it.



He pointed to the challenges that have been overcome by Iraq, which were culminated in victory over the so-called Daesh, stressing that this victory must be culminated in security and stability and renounce violence, terrorism and sectarianism.

He stressed the need to maintain security and intellectual stability through the closure of the ports, from which terrorism and extremism are being fed in cooperation with educational institutions.



He said that in the past Iraq was suffering from sectarian divisions that threatened the unity and cohesion of the country.



He added that the current reality differed from what was in the past, thanks to the declared calls for the need to renounce sectarianism and support co-existence, stressing the need for cooperation, unity and a unified position.



He said that after the announcement of the Federal Court not to postpone the upcoming legislative elections, the House of Representatives will adopt a resolution endorsing a fixed date and come up with some controls, security and technical conditions to reassure those who doubt that elections are fair.

The Kuwaiti delegation includes Deputy Director General For Editorial Affairs and Editor-in-Chief of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Saad Al-Ali, Secretary of Kuwait Journalists Association Adnan Al-Rashed and senior officials in the Ministry of Information and Kuwaiti newspapers.



The international donor conference to rebuild Iraq will be held from 12 to 14 February, chaired by the European Union (EU), Iraq, Kuwait, the UN and the World Bank.