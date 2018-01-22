Saudi FM: OIC foreign ministers condemn Iran

Adel bin Ahmad Al Jubeir, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Al-Jubeir told a press conference following the emergency OIC meeting in Jeddah ,on Sunday, that "Iran has not complied with international treaties with regard to good neighbourliness and continues to support terrorism and its violations of international resolutions on ballistic missiles." He added that Iran has a long record of destruction and killing in the region and the Muslim world.



The Minister added that consultations continue among the Coalition States Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen, the UN envoy to Yemen, and the major powers, through the Quartet including the US, the UK, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with regard to choices, mechanisms or steps that may be taken to support the peace process and to find a political solution in Yemen, SPA said.