Saudi FM: OIC foreign ministers condemn Iran

  • Monday 22, January 2018 in 10:57 AM
  • Adel bin Ahmad Al Jubeir, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs
    Adel bin Ahmad Al Jubeir, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmad Al-Jubeir, has said that the foreign ministers of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have unanimously supported a strong resolution condemning Iran once again for its aggressive policies and have called for them to be addressed.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Al-Jubeir told a press conference following the emergency OIC meeting in Jeddah ,on Sunday, that "Iran has not complied with international treaties with regard to good neighbourliness and continues to support terrorism and its violations of international resolutions on ballistic missiles." He added that Iran has a long record of destruction and killing in the region and the Muslim world.

The Minister added that consultations continue among the Coalition States Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen, the UN envoy to Yemen, and the major powers, through the Quartet including the US, the UK, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with regard to choices, mechanisms or steps that may be taken to support the peace process and to find a political solution in Yemen, SPA said.