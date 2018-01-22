Arab Coalition strikes kill more than 30 Houthis in Yemen

Sharjah24 – WAM: The Arab Coalition forces, led by Saudi Arabia and supported by the UAE Armed Forces, has launched air strikes on the Hayes Front, killing more than 30 of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, including prominent leaders, amongst whom were Captain Nabil Abdul Rahman Al-Gamaee, the son of the Deputy Governor of Hodeidah province and a member of the Houthi Revolutionary Committee.
The UAE Armed Forces continue to carry out support operations for the legitimate forces in Yemen as they move towards the Hayes district.