Turkish tanks roll into Syria to fight Kurdish militia

Turkey on Saturday launched operation "Olive Branch" seeking to oust from the Afrin region of northern Syria the Peoples' Protection Units (YPG) which Ankara considers a terror group.



But the campaign risks further increasing tensions with Turkey's NATO ally Washington, which has supported the YPG in the fight against Daesh and warned Ankara about distracting the focus from that fight.



In its first reaction to the offensive, the US State Department urged Turkey Sunday "to exercise restraint and ensure that its military operations remain limited in scope and duration and scrupulous to avoid civilian casualties".



Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Ankara had given Washington advanced warning of their operation, adding Turkey's security concerns were "legitimate".

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said troops crossed into YPG-controlled region in Syria at 0805 GMT, the Dogan news agency reported.