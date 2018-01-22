Kuwait launches new campaign for rehabilitating water sector in Yemen

KUNA said the campaign called "Kuwait beside you" is part of efforts to rehabilitate and reconstruct water pumping stations to insure flow of water to citizens of the capital Sanaa and alleviate their suffering.



More than 50,000 people in eight residential areas will benefit from the project which consists of a fully equipped station building, a 300 kilowatt power generation unit and a 200 kilowatt pumping unit.



The state of Kuwait is keen on rehabilitating the Yemeni water sector, extensively damaged because of the war, beside its effort to reconstruct other sectors namely the food industries, education and health, KUNA added.