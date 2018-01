The election must be held “within the timeframe provided by the constitution,” the court said in a statement.

Parliament is expected to meet on Monday to validate May 12 as the date for the ballot, as suggested by the government, or agree another date in May.

“Postponing the elections would set a dangerous precedent, undermining the constitution and damaging Iraq’s long-term democratic development,” the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad said in a statement on Thursday.