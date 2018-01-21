Jordan's king says East Al Quds must be capital of Palestinian state

In remarks during talks with U.S. Vice Mike Pence in Amman, the king said the only solution to the Israeli occupation-Palestinian conflict was a two-state one.

“The U.S. decision on Al Quds ...does not come as a result of a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli occupation conflict,” the monarch told Pence at the start of the talks in the royal palace.

Pence was in Amman on the second leg of a three-country tour that concludes in Israel occupation.

Pence told the king that Washington was committed to preserving the status quo of holy sites in Al Quds.

“We take no decision on boundaries and final status, those are subject to negotiation,” he said.

Pence’s is the highest-level visit by a U.S. official to the region since Trump made his declaration on Al Quds last month.

Jordanian officials fear Washington’s move on Al Quds had also wrecked chances of a resumption of Arab-Israeli occupation peace talks which the monarch had sought to revive.

King Abdullah said the U.S. move on Al Quds would fuel radicalism and inflame Muslim and Christian tensions.

King Abdullah’s Hashemite dynasty is the custodian of the Muslim holy sites in Al Quds, making Amman sensitive to any changes of status of the disputed city.

“For us, Al Quds is key to Muslims and Christians, as it is to Jews. It is key to peace in the region,” he said.