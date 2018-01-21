Yemeni President lauds Saudi Arabia's generous support

Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi

During a reception, attended by the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al Jaber, President Hadi commented that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands firmly up with Yemen, whether in peacetime or in wartime against tyrants and enemies of the nation and the identity, as proven by the Determination Storm and Restoration of Hope operations conducted by the Saudi led Arab Coalition, for securing legitimacy's victory, in Yemen.



President Hadi hailed noble royal directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for depositing an amount of $2 billion in the Central Bank of Yemen's account to support and strengthen Yemeni currency, expressing appreciation also of the Kingdom's support for Yemen, in order to overcome current challenges, push back and deter forces of rebellion and Iranian-backed Houthi militias loyal to the ongoing coup, aiming to topple the legitimate government he led.