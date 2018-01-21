Rockets from Syria hit Turkish border town

Three of the rockets damaged two houses, while the fourth rocket hit empty land in the city center, Anadolu said, adding there were no casualties.
Turkish security forces retaliated in kind, it said.
Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Saturday, conducting airstrikes against PKK, Kurdish militia and Daesh in Afrin province.
Turkish security forces retaliated in kind, it said.
Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Saturday, conducting airstrikes against PKK, Kurdish militia and Daesh in Afrin province.